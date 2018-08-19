Fantasy Booking: How Triple H Would Book SummerSlam 2018

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 25.26K // 19 Aug 2018, 12:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Game would have definitely hyped up the pay-per-view

This year's SummerSlam feels more like Extreme Rules 2.0, with most of the bouts gravitating no excitement at all.

The ideology to focus more on entertainment than wrestling is not sitting well with the WWE Universe that is yearning for pacier in-ring action supported by a strong narrative.

Considering how NXT is becoming one of the most prolific platforms in North America for its incredible content and wrestling quality.

Triple H's mindset of telling emotionally driven stories are becoming substantial in elevating younger talent that might not get pushed otherwise.

Therefore, if The Cerebral Assassin is provided with a golden opportunity to book the biggest party of the summer, then the event might have become more intriguing and anticipated than it is, at this very moment.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into our illusionary yet hopeful wrestling world and predict how Triple H would have booked SummerSlam 2018.

#1 Pete Dunne Vs. Cedric Alexander - Champion Vs. Champion Match

The Bruiserweight Vs. The Cruiserweight

Since SummerSlam is perhaps the biggest party of the summer, an ideological perspective of the company would be to put their best foot forward and deliver an unforgettable show.

There's no denying that Triple H is responsible in ascending 205 Live back to relevance today. Therefore, booking a match that attracts the audience and manages to showcase the future of this business would be 'best for business'.

Pete Dunne's ability to work as a cocky heel is brilliant, and pitting him against the Cruiserweight Champion in a 'who is the better champion' bout would be a sensational outing for both competitors.

Experiencing a platform of this stature, both the performers can hijack the spotlight from other main-event competitors and make this show, their very own.

With the Game very high on Pete Dunne, he would have definitely booked him to deliver a technical classic against Cedric Alexander at SummerSlam.

Winner - Pete Dunne defeats Cedric Alexander clean

1 / 13 NEXT