Fantasy Booking: How Triple H Could Have Booked WWE Super Show-Down

Time to bring the Game

In what was a pretty disappointing event, WWE Super Show-Down maintained its promise to be nothing more than a glorified house show.

With all that happened at the event, the company will seem to continue expanding their market in more international territories in the future.

Since Monday Night Raw is suffering an unfortunate crisis at the moment with ratings reaching an all-time low on a weekly basis, many have started questioning Vince McMahon's managerial skills.

The Shield's constant push on the flagship show has diminished the entire credibility of the show, with Roman Reigns booked more strongly than his brothers.

While the company can carry this ideology forward, Triple H's inclusion in the creative decisions could have coerced the entire staff to book something spectacular.

Considering that the show was basically promoted to expand their reach in international markets, the Game could have taken this situation as an opportunity to showcase the most anticipated match-card of the year.

With storytelling being the more logical parameter to book a show, Hunter's creativity could have filled the entire Melbourne Cricket Ground with sheer excitement and electricity.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep into our imaginary world and predict how Triple H would have booked the Australian extravaganza.

#1 The Authors of Pain (C) Vs. Bobby Roode and Bobby Lashley for the Raw Tag-Team Championships

Could have been a banger

Judging by how the tag-team division on Monday Night Raw has been booked, bringing some much-needed star power could shift things around for the better.

Booking the Authors of Pain to enter Australia as the dominant champions would have brought more support and adulation for Bobby Roode and Bobby Lashley who would certainly work as babyfaces in this bout.

Considering that Triple H always books feud well in advance, teasing a little misunderstanding between Roode and Lashley could be beneficial in keeping the fans hooked to the tag-team division.

With this match genuinely displaying the enormous talent on Raw, AOP defending the title successfully would provide room for more miscommunications between Roode and Lashley further down the line.

Prediction: Authors of Pain retain the Raw Tag-Team Championships due to miscommunication between Roode and Lashley

