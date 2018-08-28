Fantasy booking: How WWE should book Survivor Series this year

'This is Awesome'

With WWE bringing a huge amount of surprises to the fans at SummerSlam, I doubt WWE might be planning anything different for Survivor Series.

With last year's Survivor Series being a huge hit, WWE might be considering it to be a bigger hit than the last one. WWE should book the matches carefully SmackDown Vs Raw series should again be great.

Without any further explanation let's talk about how WWE should book this year's Survivor Series and how the matches should go.

#1. The New Day Vs Authors of Pain (Raw Vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions)

The Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain might be the team who is going to beat the B-Team for the Raw Tag Team Championship before Survivor Series.

The New Day, on the other hand, are the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions after defeating Bludgeon Brothers. We all know it happened due to Rowan's injury, it might have happened for good.

If the two teams face each other, they are going to put on a classic. Then why wait for the two teams to face each other in future than at Survivor Series. It might be a great match to start things off in Brand Vs Brand and the result might be simple.

Result: Authors of Pain win

