Fantasy Booking: How WWE should book The Undertaker vs Triple H match at WWE Super Show-Down

Last-Time Ever

WWE Super Show-Down is WWE's next overseas pay-per-view, and it will take place on 6th October 2018, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

On June 16, 2018, Vince McMahon announced that Triple H will collide with the Undertaker for the last time ever at the event.

Proud to be making history in Australia with WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the iconic @MCG. pic.twitter.com/narLS8QuOY — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 16, 2018

Triple H, the Undertaker, Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels have appeared on RAW episodes since the last month to hype this historical match-up.

A bunch of WWE legends and Hall of Famers have spoken about the match between The Undertaker and Triple H and everyone seems to have given their opinions on who will emerge victorious at the event in Australia.

Fantasy Booking-

WWE should add some stipulation/ gimmick to make the occasion even grander. However, the Creative team may not use a steel cage or a Hell in A Cell given the Undertaker's injury woes.

The Undertaker performing a suicide dive against Triple H

With Shawn Michaels in Triple H's corner and Kane watching Undertaker's back, a "Falls Count Anywhere" stipulation will just raise this match's excitement. Both Michaels and Kane could use their signature movesto try help their allies, since there would be no disqualifications.

Triple H and the Undertaker have never battled in a match where falls count anywhere. This match could have high-risk moves at ringside or maybe the match could even go backstage with the two battling down the ramp.

Also with a DX vs Brothers of Destruction match rumored to take place at WWE Crown Jewel next month, WWE can have a screwy finish to this one-on-one match.

A screwy finish to set up this epic match

After battling for 10-15 minutes, the Undertaker is hardly able to get on his feet at the ringside as the Cerebral Assassin sets him up for a Pedigree over the commentators' desk. This leads to Kane losing his temper and delivering a Choke Slam to Triple H through the announcers' table.

The Dead Man will pin an unconscious Triple H to emerge victorious in this last time ever match. Unable to bear this, Michaels would hit both Kane and the Undertaker with "Sweet Chin Music" to close the show, leading to the announcement of historic tag team match in Saudi Arabia.