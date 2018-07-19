Fantasy Booking: Kenny Omega Comes to WWE

Aj Styles

So Aj Styles walks out to the ring to a bigger pop than expected. Beaten and battered after a six-star match against Samoa Joe two nights prior, it's safe to say that he's not 100%. "You know, I've thought long and hard about this. After the match that Samoa Joe and I had at Wrestlemania, I want to invite him out to this ring, man to man, and shake his hand."

"He's a helluva competitor and as far as I'm concerned, last night, Samoa Joe brought Aj Style to the LIMIT." He pauses, "So how 'bout it, Samoa Joe?" The crowd looks over at the titantron in suspense, waiting for Joe's music to hit. All of a sudden the lights go black for about 10 seconds.

The lights turn back on and Samoa Joe is nowhere to be found. Instead, Sanity emerges from the darkness, inching toward the ring, staring a hole into Styles. They slowly circle around the ring Shield style. But just as they're about to step into the ring to pick Styles apart, Anderson and Gallows run down to make the save. "This outta even the odds!" shouts Tom Phillips. Sanity back down, retreating into the crowd.

BOOM. Roundhouse kick from Gallows to the back of the head of Styles. Everyone is confused for a second. They go after Styles like a bunch of wild animals, giving Styles the beating of a lifetime. Aj is defenseless. The crowd expresses themselves with the loudest boos to ever grace the eardrums of mankind. You couldn't hear a gunshot with all of this noise. They continue to decimate the lifeless body of the WWE Champion.

Gallows and Anderson look up confused at the ramp, as some unfamiliar music fills the arena. The crowd look lost as this music plays for about 15 seconds. Then, it happened. The HUGEST pop in all of sports entertainment graced the arena and TV screens all over the world, as Kenny Omega makes his way to the ring. "OH MY GOD IS THA- IS THAT KENNY OMEGA!?" shouts Corey Graves.

As he runs down the ramp, the crowd are on their feet! Anderson and Gallows prepare to dish out another beating. Omega gets in the ring and has an epic stare-down with his former Bullet Club brethren. "YES! YES! YES! YES!" the crowd go ballistic as no one would've thought to see Kenny Omega in a WWE ring in 2019. They continue to stare into the souls of one another as Styles attempts to make it to his feet.

Byron Saxton starts, "Many would have never thought that this was possible, Kenny Omega is here, in a WWE ring and he's coming to the aid of A-J-Sty-" 'WHACK!' Superkick from Kenny Omega to Aj Styles. "WHA- WHAT THE HELL!" shouts Corey Graves.

