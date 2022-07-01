Fantasy booking Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns in 4 steps

After a temporary association with the company for over two years, Logan Paul has finally signed with WWE. The news has generated a buzz in the wrestling community and fans are intrigued to see how Paul fares as a professional wrestler.

The social media star last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to take on The Mysterios. The build-up to this rivalry saw Logan Paul do some terrific character work as a heel.

Although the 27-year-old is rumored to take on the A-Lister at SummerSlam, we can expect him to embrace his heel side again in the future. Despite betraying him at WrestleMania, The Miz recently hinted on RAW that they might renew their partnership at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

This indicates that the management wants the YouTube sensation to portray a heel persona in the future. In that case, a rivalry between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns would make up for an exciting heel vs. heel matchup.

Let's look at four steps WWE can build towards Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns.

#4. Logan Paul and The Miz reunite at SummerSlam to set their sights on The Usos

Will you like to see this team again?

It won't be easy for Paul to forgive The Miz after he betrayed him at WrestleMania. He will look to give the A-Lister a deserved beating when the two meet at SummerSlam later this year.

However, we might see the two megastars reunite after this contest in the pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

The youngster has signed with WWE to prove himself in the ring. So, it wouldn't take him long to direct his attention towards a championship.

It would be the perfect way to turn Paul heel again while bringing him on a collision course with The Usos.

#3. The Usos lose their titles to Logan Paul and The Miz; infuriate Roman Reigns

The Usos at SummerSlam 2021.

The Usos have been at the top of WWE's tag team division for more than a year. During their long title reign, the duo overcame The New Day, The Viking Raiders, and The Street Profits.

Since the prophecy of The Bloodline holding all the gold has also been fulfilled, it's time for The Usos to drop their titles to someone who could pose a threat to Roman Reigns. Logan Paul and The Miz could be the ideal contenders to dethrone the Samoan duo.

They possess the clever mindset to outsmart any team in an in-ring battle and that is how they overcame the legendary Rey Mysterio and his son. Moreover, they are equally as skillful in the squared circle as The Usos and could take the tag team division to new heights.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 338 days as WWE tag team champions for The Usos 338 days as WWE tag team champions for The Usos 🎯 https://t.co/jvDf3hVEWs

Thus, WWE should allow Paul and The Miz to take the titles off The Usos to further their story with Roman Reigns. The Bloodline losing its prestige at the hands of a social media celebrity will definitely draw the ire of The Tribal Chief.

#2. Logan Paul disrespects The Bloodline with a fiery promo

The Maverick at WWE Headquarters

A victory over The Usos would surely boost the confidence of the newly crowned tag team champions. But will it prompt The Maverick to cross the line and disrespect The Head of the Table?

To spice things up between Reigns and Paul, WWE should allow the 27-year-old to cut a blunt promo about The Bloodline. He could talk about how the legacy of Reigns' Samoan dynasty is insignificant compared to his success at such a young age.

He could tear into The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by calling The Rock the real Tribal Chief. This segment would also be the perfect place for Logan to lay down a challenge for Roman Reigns' titles.

Hearing such harsh words about him and his family would prompt The Head of the Table to take matters into his own hands. Moreover, a newcomer making such disgraceful comments while eyeing his coveted championships would not sit well with the Tribal Chief.

#1. Roman Reigns dismantles Logan Paul on SmackDown

The Head of the Table

To build Logan's momentum before his match against The Head of the Table, WWE should allow him to score victories over top names like Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, and even a non-wrestler like Pat McAfee.

Since these stars are unlikely to face Roman Reigns anytime soon, they can afford to put over The Maverick. Following one of these bouts, we could see Roman Reigns emerge to provide Logan Paul with a taste of his brutality.

He can brutalize the young superstar all over the arena while the latter tries to defend himself with Kendo Sticks and Steel Chairs. The beatdown will be similar to how Reigns dismantled Dominik Mysterio last year.

This should be booked as a one-on-one brawl, for which The Usos must prevent The Miz from assisting his partner.

WWE could also bring in Jake Paul to save his brother, only for him to get taken apart by The Bloodline's chief. This way, WWE will make things feel more personal between the two men, adding more intensity to their high-profile contest.

