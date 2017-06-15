Fantasy booking: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar II

The stage is set for the rematch.

WM34 – the stage is set



Roman Reigns is the face of the WWE, and we’re sorry to have to be the ones that break it to you. The Big Dog has main evented the last three WrestleManias, and if the rumour mill is to be believed, then he’s going to make it four in a row next year in New Orleans. Does that make us angry? Yes. Does it make us not want to watch it? A little.

But at this stage in the proceedings what good would it do to tear Reigns down for the millionth time? Sure it’s annoying, and sure it feels like we aren’t being listened to, but after the rise of Daniel Bryan, you just knew that Vince wasn’t going to let the fans get the best of him. Not this time.

So instead of being down in the dumps, let’s open our eyes to all of the possible scenarios that are on the table for the next ten months. For the purposes of this piece we’re going to focus on what we think, and in our hearts know, will be the main event of WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

It’s a saddening thought, but if WM30 taught us anything, it’s that things aren’t always as simple as they seem. The likely scenario for the sequel between these two goliaths is a babyface Roman standing tall with the belt draped over his shoulder, but that’s far too depressing to comprehend so let’s try and put a fresh twist on this.

We’ll start the story off with Brock Lesnar’s first title defence against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, which he’ll inevitably win after a hard fought affair. Following this Lesnar is forced to defend his title at SummerSlam, with his opponent this time round being the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman. After an absolute slugfest, the Beast Incarnate barely escapes with his title after a stupendous F-5 to the big man.

On the opposite end of the scale, we’ve got Roman Reigns who is set to announce his plans for SummerSlam this coming Monday night on Raw. For the purposes of this storyline, we want those plans to be a one on one dream match with John Cena, and we’d actually have Big Match John come out on top.

We realise that’s an unpopular viewpoint but just go with it. Following the match, Cena asks for a handshake from Roman as a sign of respect, as the former Shield enforcer plasters a brave face over his despair and continues with his career.

Over the next few months, we see Reigns slowly starting to crawl back into his shell, not really talking much on the mic in between matches. At the same time, we’ve got the part time Lesnar going off to chill on his farm in Canada because come on, we’ve got to be realistic about this.

We’d have it ‘leak’ into the dirtsheets that Lesnar isn’t doing so well physically, which will eventually be played into a storyline. As we head into Survivor Series, Reigns is made co-captain of Team Raw against SmackDown Live, meanwhile, Brock successfully defends his belt against a plucky Finn Balor – but only just.

In the 5-on-5 match, Reigns is eliminated early in what many see as a bit of a shocker, which leads to Roman losing it completely by spearing one of his teammates. The Big Dog walks to the back, a shadow of the man we once knew.

Roman and Brock are both kept off television for the most part over the next few weeks, with Lesnar and Heyman returning a few weeks before the Royal Rumble. Paul says he’s heard the speculation surrounding Brock’s well-being but wants to reassure the world that the Beast is still in the driving seat and will hold the title for as long as he sees fit.

Cue Seth Rollins, who feels like he’s earned a shot at the belt – and the rematch is thus set by Kurt Angle for the Rumble. In the match, which goes on before the Rumble, Lesnar catches Seth with a fortunate F-5 after a gruelling 25-minute match. Brock stares down the camera after his victory and screams like the alpha male he is, with Michael Cole proclaiming “can anyone stop Brock Lesnar?!”.

In the actual Rumble match, we get to number 30, with many expecting Reigns to come out, but he doesn’t. The conclusion of the match sees the underdog Sami Zayn last eliminate Braun Strowman to win the battle royal – sending the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

But the night isn’t over just yet as Triple H announces there will be a 31st entrant in the match: Roman Reigns. The former champion comes out to nuclear heat, with a full beard to look like even more of a bad ass.

Reigns eliminates the stunned Zayn with ease, setting up the rematch that’s been three years in the making – Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. It was predictable to many, but a heel Roman certainly ramps up the intensity of the affair.

In the build up to Mania, Heyman tries to get a rise out of Reigns by bringing up WrestleMania 31 and his past failures against the Beast. Over the course of the few months prior to the show Reigns continues to show a blank expression, squashing any babyfaces that step into his path.

On the Raw before Mania things get to the point where even Brock gets on the mic, shouting “say something you little bitch” to the stone cold Roman. He pauses, smiles, and quietly whispers “this is my yard” into the mic before low blowing Brock.

Six nights later at WrestleMania, the match is made a No Holds Barred encounter with little notice, immediately turning the tables in favour of Reigns. The Big Dog survives an onslaught from the tiring Beast, eventually getting the best of him courtesy of some sickening chair shots.

Then, to seal the deal, Reigns strikes Lesnar with a sledgehammer before bouncing off the ropes and hitting a fourth spear of the match. He covers Brock, wins the match and becomes the biggest heel champion that the company has seen in years.

It’s his yard now, people.

