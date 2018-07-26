Fantasy booking the entire WWE Evolution PPV match card

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.59K // 26 Jul 2018, 09:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Evolution will feature over 50 Superstars

Stephanie McMahon announced on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw that WWE will hold its first-ever all-female pay-per-view, Evolution, in New York on 28 October.

So far, no matches for the event have been confirmed but we already know that four titles will be on the line – the Raw Women’s Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Women’s Championship – and that the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will be crowned.

It has also been revealed that over 50 women from WWE’s past, present and future will feature on the PPV, with Hall of Famers Trish Stratus, Lita and Beth Phoenix already confirmed for the event.

As for the possibility of Women’s Tag Team Championships, Stephanie told Sky Sports this week that WWE is "keen on implementing [them] as soon as we are able to", so it’s not totally out of the question that they could be introduced soon.

But will they arrive in time to feature at Evolution? Will Stephanie compete on the show? Who will appear in the main event? How many matches will take place?

With three months still to go until the PPV, let’s play fantasy booker and take a look at a possible match card for the historic show.

#9 Battle Royal (winner receives title opportunity)

Bayley could enter the Raw Women's title picture by winning the Battle Royal

First up, the show has to have a Battle Royal, doesn’t it? It’s mathematically impossible for Stephanie McMahon to announce that over 50 women will appear on the PPV and for there not to be some kind of multi-person elimination match.

This could feature up to 30 women and include lots of face-offs from WWE’s past and present, with the winner earning a future Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championship opportunity.

Some of the big names in the match from the main roster could be Bayley, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Lana and Carmella, while former stars including Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool, Brie Bella and Torrie Wilson could appear along with NXT performers like Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai.

1 / 9 NEXT