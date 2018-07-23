Fantasy Booking: The heel turn of Roman Reigns

This fantasy takes place in the present. Everything is the same. Roman lost to Brock at Wrestlemania 31, 34, and at Greatest Royal Rumble, beat Samoa Joe at Backlash, and lost to Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules. So now that we're caught up to speed, let's start booking. We're going to start with the main event of this upcoming Monday Night Raw (7/23/2018). Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley to determine the #1 contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

So this is your standard Roman Reigns/Bobby Lashley match. Roman coming out to a hailstorm of boos, Bobby coming out to, well, nothing. This match is filled with superman punches, spears, and delayed suplexes. However, just like at Extreme Rules, Lashley picks up the win.

With Roman failing to capture the Universal Championship in recent months, this infuriates him as he was so close to becoming #1 contender this time. As far as he was concerned, he was one win away from being able to finally prove himself against the Beast Incarnate. After the match, he hits Bobby from behind as he is leaving the ring. This causes him to fall to ringside.

Roman completely decimates Lashley to the point where he doesn't even know where he is. He slams Bobby into the apron mercilessly as he has finally lost it. "Roman Reigns has completely lost his mind!" says Michael Cole. Roman then hits Lashley with a powerbomb onto the steel steps. Referees spill out to the ring from the backstage area.

This only angers Reigns as he destroys any and everything in his path. He sets Lashley up for the spear, but suddenly Seth Rollins comes out to the ringside area. Seth is beaten up from a match earlier in the night. No music, no mic, no burning it down, just Seth. He tries to calm Roman's nerves, but the only thing Roman sees is red. He beats Seth unconscious, drags him to the barricade by JoJo (ring announcer) and spears him through it. This segment closes out the show.

The next week on Raw(7/30/18), Kurt Angle comes out to the ring with no music and a deeply concerned look on his face. "It is with great displeasure and a heavy heart that we have stripped Bobby Lashley of his #1 contendership because he is not cleared to compete and will be out of action for the next three months due to back injuries caused by Roman Reigns last week". To no surprise, everyone cheers.

"Which means we have to crown a new #1 contender for the Universal Cha-" "BURN IT DOWN!" Seth's music hit and the crowd goes nuts, eager to find out what he has to say about the beating he recieved at the hands of one of his Shield brethren. He get's to the ring, selling the bruises from the previous week.

"Let me just cut to the chase. Roman Reigns, get out here right now!" The crowd immediately gets behind Seth in his attempt to burn down the Roman Empire. Kurt interjects, "Seth, Roman Reigns isn't here tonight," [crowd boos] "I gave him some well needed time off."

Seth quickly responds, " Well, you better give me somebody to fight tonight! I got a lot of built up anger i need to get out of my system! Give me someone to fight, or I will burn this place to the ground! You hear me? I'll burn it all down! I am not leaving this ring until you give me someone to fi-"

