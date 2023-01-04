Farewell to Sasha Banks, whose WWE career ended after four big mistakes from the company

After more than eight months of rumors, speculation, and false information, Sasha Banks has made it clear that she isn't returning to WWE. Instead, the newly unveiled Mercedes Mone has made her way over to NJPW to become the CEO of the Women's Division.

Mone debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and sent quite a message to IWGP Women's Champion Kairi. Now that the former Champion is definitely done with WWE, here's a look back at all the mistakes the company made that forced The Blueprint out of the door.

#4. The Women's Revolution

The Women's Revolution has been ongoing for around a decade in WWE. In that time, the Women's Division has been able to compete in some iconic matches and even had the opportunity to main event WrestleMania. The company pushed many women into positions of prominence and made the likes of Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Ronda Rousey household names.

The foot has come off the pedal over the past few years and the focus of the Women's Division has landed in the wrong place. Triple H has brought back enough women to create their own stand-alone show, but there doesn't seem to be any desire to push the women in the company any further.

#3. The company didn't listen to Banks when she pushed her ideas

Sasha Banks was one of the most passionate and driven female wrestlers in the company, and WWE didn't realize what they had until they lost it. Banks was one of very few current stars who lived and breathed her character.

WWE was never something that she saw as a job, she wanted to inspire the next generation, and the fact that the sports entertainment giant suspended her and stripped her of her title because she took a stand against what she believed in sent the wrong message. The company could have brought her back, and there were ways to negotiate a return, but even the walkout could have been prevented, to begin with.

#2. Sasha Banks wasn't made the focal point of the Women's Division

Sasha Banks main evented WrestleMania back in 2021, making her the youngest female to do so. She has also stepped inside Hell in a Cell, Elimination Chamber, and had an Ironwoman match, proving that she is the best that the business has to offer.

Despite Banks' hard work and dedication, WWE handed the keys to the Women's Division to Ronda Rousey. The Baddest Woman on the Planet took the shine off several women when she made her debut in 2018 and throughout 2021 following her return. Banks and several other full-time female wrestlers obviously didn't like the fact that they were no longer the face of the division and could have added to her reasons for not returning.

#1. WWE didn't value the Women's Tag Team Championships

Sasha Banks didn't walk out of WWE alone, and it's worth remembering that Naomi was Tag Team Champion alongside her. Upon finding out the plans for the Championships, both women opted to walk out.

Sasha Banks and Bayley pushed for WWE to introduce the Women's Tag Team Championships and the titles have been devalued ever since. It was the fact that these belts were being underused that led to the walkout, and Banks came to the realization that it was never going to change.

Are you happy to see Banks make her debut in NJPW? Have your say in the comments section below...

