Female Bloodline debuts, dangerous alliance revealed - 5 allies that Naomi could unveil on WWE SmackDown

Naomi has caused a few issues in recent weeks. She hasn't stopped at just attacking Jade Cargill she has now caused issues with Mia Yim and B-Fab as well.

This means that Naomi will need some backup if she is hoping to be able to overcome the trio this week on WWE SmackDown. The following list looks at just five women who could join her.

#5/4. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter join forces

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are huge babyfaces in the company, but after making her debut on SmackDown last week and coming up short to The Secret Hervice, they could change tactics. The former WWE Women's Champion has spoken out about her desire to move forward in the division and the reasons why she attacked Jade, and this could be something that resonates with the duo.

After being overlooked for much of their career, could it finally be time for them to turn heel and unite with Naomi?

#3. Charlotte Flair unites with Naomi

Charlotte Flair has her own issues at present, with her match against Tiffany Stratton coming in fast. That being said, she has been vocal of her support for Naomi on social media and recently told her that she was proud of her following her heartwrenching promo.

Could The Queen be open to joining forces with The GlowBal Sensation to help her overcome Jade Cargill? Charlotte and Cargill recently had their own face-off on SmackDown as well, which could be teasing a future showdown.

#2/1. Female Bloodline is formed with Nia Jax and Tamina

Since losing her Women's Championship earlier in the year, Nia Jax hasn't been featured on SmackDown and seems to have been forgotten. It has also been more than two years since Tamina Snuka was seen, but both still remain contracted, and as fellow members of The Bloodline, she could recruit both women.

A female Bloodline has been teased for several years, but could this finally be the time to bring Jax and Snuka in and allow them to take out Jade Cargill and her new group and dominate SmackDown?

