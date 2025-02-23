Female Fiend to debut at WWE Elimination Chamber and win the match with Wyatt Sicks' help? Exploring potential hint

WWE Elimination Chamber is around the corner, and the anticipation for the premium live event is at an all-time high. The Women's Elimination Chamber match is stacked with some of the biggest stars in the division, and the company may have a huge surprise planned for the contest.

While fans expect to see a hard-hitting match for a world title shot, Alexa Bliss could shock them by appearing as the female Fiend in Toronto. She could use The Wyatt Sicks' help to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41 by winning the Women's Chamber bout.

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match, sporting a jacket with a Fiend reference. She paid homage to the late great Bray Wyatt at the event. Bliss later used Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail to win her Elimination Chamber qualifying contest. In a recent hype video, Little Miss Bliss said she was 'in charge,' which was seemingly a message to Uncle Howdy.

With the teases and hints, Alexa Bliss could align herself with The Wyatt Sicks to build a massive faction on the blue brand. Elimination Chamber could feature the debut of the female Fiend, which could end up stealing the spotlight. Bliss might then lead the group to new heights alongside Howdy.

As of now, this is just a prediction, and the debut of the female Fiend hasn't been confirmed.

WWE Women's Elimination Chamber match winner might not face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair chose Tiffany Stratton as her opponent for WrestleMania 41. Hence, it is clear that the Women's World Champion will face the winner of the Elimination Chamber bout in Toronto.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is not confirmed to face the winner of the Chamber bout. She is set to defend her gold against IYO SKY on the RAW after the Toronto premium live event. If SKY manages to dethrone Mami, she can punch her ticket to The Show of Shows to face the number one contender.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the women's division heading into 'Mania.

