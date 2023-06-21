Female star cried when The Miz made heartfelt backstage comment after WWE segment

The Miz is widely viewed as one of the most talented people on the microphone in modern WWE history. In a recent interview, Sonya Deville recalled how The A-Lister once offered her some kind words after an important promo segment.

In April 2020, Deville's villainous character was revealed to be responsible for sabotaging Otis' Valentine's Day date with her best friend Mandy Rose. The former mixed martial artist feuded with Rose throughout the summer of 2020, during which time she received more time on the microphone than ever before.

On Maria Menounos' Heal Squad podcast, Deville said The Miz gave her a huge compliment after one particular segment:

"I went out there and I never felt so confident, and I delivered it and I remember I walked off stage and Miz was standing backstage, and he was like, 'That's one of the best promos I ever heard.' I started crying because coming from him, someone who's great on the mic, amazing, been around for so long, I was like, 'Wow.'" [16:01 – 16:20]

Deville also revealed that she asked WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon for more promo opportunities around the time of her separation from Rose.

Vince McMahon joined The Miz in congratulating Sonya Deville

While Sonya Deville did not disclose which promo she was referring to, it is safe to assume she meant the April 17, 2020, episode of SmackDown. During the show, the former Absolution member berated Mandy Rose in one of her first lengthy talking segments.

Deville added that Vince McMahon seemed just as impressed as The Miz once she returned backstage:

"Vince said something nice to me along the lines of, 'You delivered.' That to me was such an accomplishment. I didn't always want to be known as just the a**-kicker. I wanted to be well-rounded, and I wanted to show people I can do it all. I can walk the walk. I can talk the talk. I can wrestle. I can do it all." [16:21 – 16:40]

Three years on, Deville is now tag team partners with Chelsea Green. The 2015 Tough Enough contestants lost to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the June 19 episode of RAW.

