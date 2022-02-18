5 Female WWE Superstars who fell down the card after losing a major title

Like the men in WWE, female stars are lucky if they only have one major title run in their careers. The Horsewomen of NXT have dominated the title scenes since debuting over seven years ago.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair have had runs as champions. The title scenes on RAW and SmackDown are usually dominated by Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch.

Both Flair and Lynch currently hold the SmackDown and RAW Women's titles. Banks held the SmackDown title last year after winning it from Bayley. Stars like Ronda Rousey have also had runs with titles.

For most other women in WWE, a title run is an elusive prize. Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, and Doudrop still want their first big title victory.

Others, like Rhea Ripley, won a major belt but drifted back to the mid-card after losing it. Here are five female WWE stars that dropped down the card after losing a major title.

#5. Naomi has won the SmackDown Women's title twice during her WWE career

While Naomi recently lost to Flair on SmackDown, she's a former two-time SmackDown titleholder. She won the title twice in 2017. Her first win was against Alexa Bliss, but a knee injury forced her to vacate the title.

Naomi was able to return in time for WrestleMania and recapture the championship at The Show of Shows. Since that second title win, Naomi hasn't won another major title in WWE. She's one of the longest-tenured women in the company yet isn't always booked in title feuds.

The crowd has been behind her during her ongoing angle with Sonya Deville. It would've been good to capitalize on the crowd reaction, but the decision was made to go with Flair vs. Rousey for WrestleMania.

With Rousey on SmackDown, it'll be even harder for the women to win the title. Naomi, Shotzi, Baszler, and others will have to wait longer for their shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship.

