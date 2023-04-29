Female superstars who were picked #1 for the WWE Draft

The WWE Draft has always injected some much-needed enthusiasm into the SmackDown and RAW rosters, and the forthcoming two-night event should be no exception.

The WWE Draft has always been an intriguing event, covering all WWE brands and causing some significant changes in the industry's environment. This is an ideal opportunity for superstars to renew their momentum after failing to realize their full potential on various brands, especially given that WWE has such diversity on its main roster.

Being the first superstar eligible in either pool to be drafted by either brand is often a sign that huge things are in store for them in their new environment, as they are the most-desired superstars.

Here's a look at three instances when the #1 pick for the WWE Draft was a female superstar.

#3. Becky Lynch (2019)

2019 was Becky Lynch's biggest year.

2019 was The Man's year without a doubt, making her a coveted asset going into the WWE Draft. She was the RAW Women's Champion when she was selected in the draft, and she didn't waste the chance to shine when it counted.

At WrestleMania 35, she would break the glass ceiling by performing in the first-ever women's main event. She went on to pin Ronda Rousey, thereby making history.

She also had the privilege of being included on the WWE 2K20 cover. She was the first overall draft choice on the blue brand in 2019. Lynch won the Women's Royal Rumble and appeared as a guest on Steve Austin's podcast as well.

#2. Kelly Kelly (2010)

Kelly Kelly made history in 2010.

The Women's Division is now an important element of WWE programming. It features some of the industry's best wrestling and storytelling. Unfortunately, that was not the case in 2010. Women were not objectified as much as they were throughout the late 1990s, but they were also not treated equally.

Being the first time a female performer was selected first overall, the 2010 WWE Draft proved to be historic. Kelly Kelly would go first on SmackDown that year. Of course, she was a fantastic performer, and we should applaud WWE for working for equal rights for women.

#1. Becky Lynch (2021)

Lynch made history once again in 2021.

Becky Lynch made history yet again in 2021. The 16th edition of the WWE Draft concluded with Becky Lynch getting the top pick of night 2 on Monday Night RAW.

Introducing herself as the top pick for RAW on Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2021, Lynch got things started. Later that night, it was confirmed by WWE's official team. Lynch was the SmackDown Women's Champion at the time, and she successfully defended her title at Crown Jewel that year.

