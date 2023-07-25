Female WWE star to join Gunther's faction Imperium? Exploring the possibility

Imperium has been on a path of domination since Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship shortly after moving to the main roster. The Ring General has been involved in various high-profile feuds since becoming the champion. Gunther recently crossed the 400-day mark as the Intercontinental Champion. The faction currently consists of three male members - Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

However, recently, The Ring General revealed that he is open to adding a female star to his faction if the need arises in the future.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, when asked about the possibility of a feud with The Judgment Day in the near future, Gunther addressed the question about which female star he could choose to counter the Eradicator. He responded that he could recruit IYO SKY or Charlotte Flair.

"Well we get asked often to if we want additional members or something. I think now we're good how we are. But I think if we have to choose someone I think it would either be IYO [SKY] or Charlotte, I would think," Gunther said. [02:34 – 03:15]

Both IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair are on SmackDown at the moment. While SKY is the current Money in the Bank holder, Flair is vying for the WWE Women's Championship.

Who will face Gunther at SummerSlam 2023?

SummerSlam is slated to emanate from Detroit on August 5 this year. The show is traditionally one of the big four events for the company, and it is safe to say that Triple H would want all of his big stars to be on the show. Gunther will possibly face Drew McIntyre at the Biggest Event of the Summer.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, both the stars also came face to face. The Scotsman challenged Gunther to a match at SummerSlam, but the latter denied it. McIntyre then defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a match. After that, The Ring General tried to attack McIntyre, but McIntyre turned the tables on him.

The last time both stars shared the ring was at WrestleMania 39, where the Imperium leader successfully defended his championship against McIntyre and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match.

