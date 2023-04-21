Female WWE star must kick Dominik Mysterio's a** one more time

Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most notorious WWE Superstars in recent years after he turned his back on his father and aligned with The Judgment Day. Over the past year, several superstars have wanted to take a swing at Dom for his actions since joining the stable.

Dominik Mysterio has not only improved inside the squared circle but has worked on his mic skills and character by becoming one of the most loathed personalities in the company after aligning with the heinous stable and getting coached by Rhea Ripley.

Earlier this month, Mysterio finally collided with his father inside the squared circle for the first time on the Grandest Stage of Them All. A surprising assist from Bad Bunny allowed the Master of the 619 to prevail and teach his son a valuable lesson at WrestleMania 39.

Dominik Mysterio was previously humbled by Zelina Vega when Vega and Escobar faced him and Ripley in a mixed tag team match. Fans believe the former Queen's Crown winner should once again kick Dom's a** before the WWE Draft 2023.

Why should Zelina Vega kick Dominik Mysterio's a** before the WWE Draft 2023?

The Draft is set to return at the end of April, and fans are excited for the event's return after a brief absence. WWE Superstars will receive new opportunities and fresh feuds heading into the summer after the event.

The war between The Judgment Day and Latino World Order is far from over, and the two stables have been colliding every week on both shows. Last Monday, LWO was mercilessly taken out by The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle beat The Judgment Day. Vega recently expressed interest in getting his hands on Dominik for mistreating members of the Mysterio family on live television alongside Rhea Ripley.

There is a high chance that the two stables could go their separate ways during the Draft and after WWE Backlash 2023, which is why Vega needs to kick Dominik Mysterio's a** before WWE Draft 2023.

Do you want Zelina Vega to humble Dominik before WWE Draft 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes