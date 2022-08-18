"A special shout out" - Female WWE Superstar explains how Rhea Ripley and others have helped her behind the scenes

WWE star Doudrop recently heaped praise on Rhea Ripley and other superstars for helping her settle in the United States of America.

The Scottish star was recently in conversation with WWE UK ahead of the Clash at the Castle premium live event and discussed a host of topics. She also described the welcoming atmosphere of the women's locker room.

According to Doudrop, the likes of Ripley, Tamina, Nikki A.S.H., and Sarah Schreiber have played a vital role in making her feel at home.

"All of the RAW women’s locker room have been incredible in welcoming me and making me feel at home with them but a special shout out has to go out to Nikki A.S.H., Tamina, Sarah Schreiber and Rhea Ripley," said Doudrop.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day are currently feuding with The Mysterios

Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day have been busy feuding with Dominik and Rey Mysterio over the last several weeks.

Ripley, in particular, has set her sights on Dominik and assaulted the young WWE star almost weekly. On a recent edition of RAW, she also trapped the youngster in a leg choke which caught the attention of many on Twitter.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling recently, the former RAW Women's Champion's stablemate Damian Priest detailed the incident and how fans seemingly went 'crazy' over it. He said:

“That was one of those that we talked about what we wanted to do, especially Rhea, she was like, ‘Oh my God, my creep fanbase are gonna go crazy over this,’” Priest said. “We knew what was gonna happen! They did [fans went crazy]. The next day, we were just laughing hysterically about it. She was like, ‘Yeah, pretty much what we thought would happen. I knew it!’”

It now remains to be seen if Ripley and co. could potentially convince Dominik to join The Judgment Day in the near future.

Do you want Dominik Mysterio to join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

