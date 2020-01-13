Few WWE Superstars allegedly refusing to go to next Saudi Arabia PPV

What will WWE do now? (Pic Source: wwe.com)

Mike Johnson of PW Insider broke the news yesterday that the next Saudi Arabian PPV will be held on Feb 20, 2020. Now, it's being reported by Paul Davis of Wrestlingnews.co that many WWE Superstars have decided against going to the event.

It is worth mentioning here that the last WWE PPV in the country (Crown Jewel 2019) was historic by all means. Natalya and Lacey Evans faced off against each other in what was the first professional women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia. Tyson Fury made his WWE debut and so did Cain Velasquez.

But the journey back home was fraught with controversy. The plane taking the majority of the roster back to the U.S. experienced 'mechanical issues' and was delayed. While it's highly possible that that was the truth, some WWE Superstars believe there were other factors at play.

Some believe Vince McMahon may have cut the feed for Saudi Arabia, which led to a 40-minute delay for the show. These rumors and other suspicions led many WWE Superstars to say at the time that they were unwilling to return.

While that was then, many of them are still standing by their decision, or so it seems. The Middle East is in turmoil as hostilities have escalated between Iran and the United States. All of this has put more doubt in the Superstars' minds, prompting them to ponder if they should board the plane to Saudi Arabia next month.

Paul Davis also said:

"I was told that at least two more wrestlers have decided against going to the next Saudi Arabia show."

To add to the company's woes, there is also a problem regarding scheduling as the Superstars will also need to come back in time for SmackDown. This is some food for thought for the company!