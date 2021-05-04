Why the McMahons are the Lannisters of the WWE world

The biggest event in the history of sports entertainment treated a worldwide audience to its 35th anniversary this past Sunday. Millions of people worldwide witnessed history as the event commenced with the dethroning of Brock Lesnar as the Universal Champion, and concluded with the coronation of Becky Lynch as Raw and SmackDown Live’s women’s champion. Truly a historic feat.

On the other hand, one of the all-time great shows, Game of Thrones, has commenced its final season this week. As the show enters into its historic eighth season, the fans are waiting to witness the final war for the Iron Throne.

Both WWE and Game of Thrones have entertained their admirers across the planet. Hence, it is unavoidable to wonder what will happen if the WWE Superstars decide to lace up their boots to cast in this epic series.

Another major facet that can draw comparisons between both the WWE and Game of Thrones series is that they can be overwhelming in certain phases and completely disappointing in the other. If you compare each pay-per-view to the Game of Thrones episodes, you will know that you always walk out with a mixed bag.

Please note that the following portrayals are fictional and are for entertainment purposes only. This is an attempt to provide our readers a fun ride between both these worlds.

#1 Stephanie McMahon is Cersei Lannister

Stephanie symbolizes power.

The first thing that attracts the fans towards both these characters is their smirks, the wicked smile that plays on their faces as they plot to demolish their enemies.

Stephanie McMahon literally owns the WWE and has verbalized this belief several times inside the squared circle over the years.

The way she carries herself in the ring as well as backstage, oozes her ultimate sense of ownership. This cements the fact that she indeed is the Queen when it comes to the wrestling business.

Cersei Lannister has been a cornerstone in the GOT series with her cold, brutal and iron-willed character, one who stops at nothing to get what she wants. She has embodied the persona of a lioness who aims to control the world along with being a fierce protector of her family and loved ones. It’s only fitting that she shall be portrayed by one of the most ruthless and arrogant heels in WWE.

Drawing more parallels, one can observe that both Cersei and Stephanie McMahon are extremely calculative in their approach. Their strategies have often resulted in victories of epic proportion for their respective home sides.

Both women have made it big in a male dominated setup and have set the tone for generations to come.

