WWE SummerSlam 2018: Final Card and Predictions

It's heeeeerrrreee!!! WWE's hottest show of the summer has returned with a stacked card featuring some of the biggest names in sports entertainment. With so much at stake, the entire WWE landscape may be drastically altered in a single evening. We explore what the WWE Universe might look like on the RAW after SummerSlam.

Will Roman Reigns finally best The Beast? Is Paul Heyman trustworthy? For that matter, is Dean Ambrose? Can Ronda Rousey win championship gold the same way she won UFC gold? How will Alexa Bliss survive a physically domineering opponent like Ronda Rousey? Will The New Day finally best The Bludgeon Brothers? What will Randy Orton's role be in the United States Championship match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler? Will Daniel Bryan finally shut The Miz's mouth? Does Samoa Joe have the recipe for success against WWE Champion AJ Styles?

Join us as we answer all these questions and more in our SummerSlam Final Card & Predictions.

WWE SummerSlam 2018: Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day

The Bludgeon Brothers have run roughshod through the Smackdown tag team division and now begin their second time through what has become a lackluster roster. Harper & Rowan have already defeated The New Day in a Triple Threat Match that may as well have been a Handicap Match.

The New Day (all three of them) joined forces with The Usos to put up a united front against The Bludgeon Brothers; but, to no avail. Harper and Rowan dominated the match to the tune of their very first tag team championship. The New Day have earned their opportunity at SummerSlam, winning a Smackdown tag team tournament; but, unfortunately, their prize is The Bludgeon Brothers, a team that have shown virtually no weakness, other than a lack of creative direction and some yawn-inducing matches against lackluster competition. With The New Day adding nothing new to their repertoire, look for a WrestleMania 34-esque result.

Winners and STILL Smackdown Tag Team Champions: The Bludgeon Brothers

