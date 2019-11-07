Final member of Team Ripley for NXT TakeOver: WarGames confirmed

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Nov 2019, 09:16 IST

Rhea Ripley

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT witnessed Dakota Kai squaring off against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. The Captain of Team Kick attempted to get a victory over The Submission Magician to impress Rhea Ripley and secure the fourth and final spot in her team for their WarGames match against Baszler's team.

However, that was not to be as Baszler forced Kai into submission even though the latter fought tooth and nail to score a victory over her nemesis. After the match was over, Baszler along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir laid a 3-on-1 assault over a battle-weary Kai.

Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox and Rhea Ripley then came out to make the save but were thwarted by members of Team Baszler, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai. Mia Yim then came out holding a kendo stick and forced all the members of Team Baszler including the Queen of Spades herself to retreat after beating them up.

Later in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Ripley then chose Mia Yim as her final member who was impressed by the way Yim beat up everybody as a heartbroken Dakota Kai looked on.

The Women's WarGames Match

The historic decision to have a first-ever women's WarGames match was made by NXT General Manager William Regal on last week's episode of The Black and Gold Brand after a brawl broke out at ringside between most of the female roster of NXT.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, a weekly online show where WWE Superstars join a studio full of panelists to talk about matters that take place in and out of the ring, Ripley and Baszler chose two members each for their respective teams. The Nightmare chose Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae while Baszler chose Io Shirai and Bianca Belair.

After getting doubted over by Ripley and ridiculed by Baszler, Dakota Kai chose to fight Baszler to prove her naysayers wrong which unfortunately she lost. Later on NXT, a Ladder Match between Io Shirai and Mia Yim was announced for next week's NXT where the winner would get an advantage for their respective team at WarGames.