Final Monday Night RAW of 2019 sees massive viewership rise

Monday's edition of WWE RAW, airing on December 30, 2019, averaged 2.43 million viewers for the final episode of the year. Last week's episode brought in less than 2 million viewers and had one of the lowest viewed third hours in WWE history, but this episode had the highest viewership average since September.

WWE on USA Network ran unopposed by the NFL for the first time in months ,but would rank fourth for Monday Night Cable behind college football on ESPN.

Hour two: 2.464 million

The final RAW of 2018 had averaged 1.968 million viewers and featured a main event with Ronda Rousey & Natalya against Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax - resulting in an increase in viewership of 24 per cent for this week's episode.

However, despite the boost in audience from 2018's final episode, RAW's viewership for the last show of the year has only increased marginally with the last four years.

The following is the viewership average for every last episode of since RAW moved to three hours:

2013: 4.12 million

2015: 3.53 million

2017: 2.70 million

2019: 2.439 million