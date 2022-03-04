"I feel like a lot of guys were hindered" – Finn Balor on NXT not prepping stars for the main roster

WWE Superstar Finn Balor gave his opinion on why many talents from recent NXT call-ups struggle to make it on WWE's main roster.

Finn Balor arrived in WWE in 2014. He started in NXT. Balor achieved immense success, winning the NXT Championship twice.

In a recent conversation with Corey Graves & Vic Joseph on the After The Bell podcast, Balor spoke of how the new crop of NXT performers didn't get the same tools to succeed on the main roster as he did:

"There’s a lot of guys that came into NXT that weren’t given the full NXT experience, right? I feel I was very fortunate that I was in Japan for a long time. I moved to NXT, I got retrained in a very different WWE style, and then moved onto RAW and to SmackDown. I feel like a lot of guys were hindered by the success of NXT in the fact that it changed its style and then stopped preparing people for RAW and SmackDown and maybe that was the difference between maybe me, Shinsuke [Nakamura], Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, that we were in that first kind of wave of NXT guys that were actually being prepared for RAW or SmackDown." (H/T - Post Wrestling)

The Irish star has had incredible success in WWE, becoming the first superstar to win the Universal Championship.

Finn Balor is the new WWE United States Champion

Balor returned to WWE's main roster hungry for championship gold after a second stint in NXT. This past Monday on RAW, Finn reached his target after beating Damian Priest to become the new United States Champion.

After the match, both superstars seemed to embrace each other in a mark of respect. However, Priest capitalized on Balor's trusting nature to turn on the new US Champion, beating him savagely after the match.

This Saturday, the two superstars will now face off at Madison Square Garden in a rematch, with the United States title on the line.

