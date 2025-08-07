Finn Balor to Add 27-Year-Old as Judgment Day’s Newest Member, but Outside WWE? Potential Explored

The Judgment Day, ever since its formation, has found tremendous success in WWE. While tension continues to simmer underneath, the group's achievements can't be denied. In Liv Morgan's absence, Finn Balor has made several changes in the faction, notably bringing in Roxanne Perez. In an interesting possibility, Balor may add another member soon, but it might take place outside of WWE.

The Judgment Day is headed to Mexico to compete at AAA Triplemania XXXIII on August 16. Dominik Mysterio is set to challenge for the AAA Mega Title in a four-way bout against the current champion, El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez will face the team of Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a Mixed-Trios Match.

In a shocking swerve, Lola Vice may end up joining the villainous faction in Mexico. While the 27-year-old is set to compete against The Judgment Day at the AAA event, she may switch over to the dark side and align herself with the heel group on August 16. This may be another one of Balor's moves to take control of the stable amid Liv's absence.

Raquel Rodriguez appears to have taken issue with Lola Vice. Big Mami Cool stated that she was not a fan of how Lola was using provocative gestures to become a star. Even though Rodriguez might not approve, Finn Balor may still go ahead and add Lola Vice to the group, and he could take it a step further by replacing Big Mami Cool in The Judgment Day with the NXT star.

Out of all the Judgment Day members, only Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are without any titles. The duo lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2025, and failed to regain it in the rematch on this week's Monday Night RAW. Considering this, the group might see a need for change and bring Lola Vice in.

Moreover, if this potential move ends up happening outside of WWE, it will surely make headlines and build more intrigue around the heel group. While it could be exciting, it should be noted that the scenario is only speculative.

Judgment Day Member Dominik Mysterio Reacts to His AAA Debut

Dominik Mysterio made his debut in AAA at the Alianzas event last month by attacking Dragon Lee and El Hijo del Vikingo. "Dirty" Dom received a thunderous reaction from the audience. He then took the microphone and declared his intention of winning the AAA Mega Title.

While speaking in an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Mysterio discussed his appearance in the Mexican promotion, describing the experience as "surreal."

"It gives me goosebumps now just talking about it. It was super surreal. When I first started training, for the longest time, I wanted to do something with AAA. Mostly because of the history that it has. The fact that my dad started with that company and helped bring it up. Even my uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr., did stuff in AAA. The fact that I was able to go down there and solidify myself as another Mysterio, making it a third generation going down there, and that reaction was insane,” he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Will Dominik Mysterio walk out of Triplemania XXXIII as the AAA Mega Champion? Only time will tell!

