Finn Balor to add 33-year-old male WWE star to Judgment Day behind Dominik Mysterio’s back? Possibility explored

Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan have all gone on to have major success with The Judgment Day. However, WWE icon Finn Balor, who initially had a prominent run as a singles star and was tag team champion with Priest as part of the faction, has, perhaps, been somewhat anchored by the group, though.

The latest struggle for power in the group has clearly been between Balor and JD McDonagh, and the Dom/Liv axis, with expectations that either of the two axes might turn heel on the other soon. Mysterio and Morgan turning initially seemed to be more likely, given Balor's obvious potential to return to being an underdog babyface, and Dom and Liv's natural ability to effortlessly garner heat from fans, too.

Balor has clearly been pulling strings behind Dom and Liv's backs in Judgment Day over recent months, especially with the creeping addition of Roxanne Perez, and it seems possible that his next move could be massive, literally and figuratively. This newest addition could be none other than Omos

However, the WWE Universe, also having respected Dominik Mysterio's abilities, hence the booing out of the building (wrestling is weird, folks), turned to raucously cheer him on at WrestleMania 41, where he overcame Penta, Balor, and Bron Breakker to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

With Liv Morgan's injury, it is expected that by the time she returns, the landscape will be very different, and the WWE Universe will be eager to cheer for her on her comeback. Whether Dominik betrays Liv Morgan, like he did with Mami, and kindles a "close relationship" with Perez, or stays loyal to Liv as Balor continues to slowly manipulate and oust him in Morgan's absence remains to be seen.

However, if the latter is the case, then it would make storyline sense for Balor to make his next move soon.

With Balor and JD set to challenge The New Day for the World Tag Team Titles on RAW tonight, the match seems tough to call. Omos could be the difference maker, helping the Irishmen recapture the tag titles. This sudden addition could further widen cracks in the group. Finn Balor evidently does not trust Dom, and he could look past him as he enlists Omos' help to recapture the titles. Even Dom does not exactly believe in Finn, and this could cause further cracks in The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor's aim seems to be getting revenge on Dom for winning the IC Title. Hostilities have been rampant from both sub-factions, but Balor has clearly become more passive-aggressive in recent months. He seems to have even gotten to Raquel Rodriguez in the past few weeks, since Morgan got injured. Balor could further ostracize Mysterio from the group tonight, and in doing so, win gold again. This gold would once again give him the legitimacy he needs vis-à-vis the respect of Judgment Day, and further tone down Dom's influence.

The Judgment Day: Creating stars and conflict, all at the same time

Conflicts and power struggles have been brewing within The Judgment Day since its very inception, when Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley joined forces back in 2022. The faction looks nothing like it used to, with none of the founding members still there, but the group, in all its various iterations, has been a major success, especially when it comes to the developing stars.

The M.O. of the faction seems simple: "Creating stars, but not without conflicts." If Omos, who has been off TV for the longest time, returns tonight, it would rapidly accelerate this latest conflict, and perhaps be the beginning of the creation of a new star.

Omos has seen great success and improvement in Pro Wrestling NOAH during his recent stint in Japan. WWE was criticised for suddenly bringing him back and not using him. Tonight might be a step in the right direction for Omos, but as for The Judgment Day itself, who knows what direction is right and what direction is wrong?

