Finn Balor to add 33-year-old WWE star to The Judgment Day as Dominik Mysterio’s bodyguard? Potential explored

The Judgment Day has once again risen to power after months of tensions and conflicts, all thanks to Finn Balor. Ever since Liv Morgan was sidelined, The Prince has taken things under his control. Besides, his tensions with Dominik Mysterio also seem to have quelled. In fact, Balor has become quite supportive of "Dirty" Dom on RAW.

Ad

There is a good possibility that Balor could bring a giant to the faction as Mysterio's enforcer. The talent could be none other than Omos. The 33-year-old has been away from WWE for quite some time. He recently signed a new contract with the promotion, which indicates that WWE has plans for him. And what better way to bring him back than pairing him with the heel faction?

Dominik Mysterio is at risk of losing the Intercontinental Championship, as AJ Styles has been haunting him. Moreover, The Judgment Day is currently in need of a powerhouse who could protect the group, and Omos could be the ideal fit. Standing at seven feet three inches tall and weighing over 400 pounds, he is one of the most intimidating figures in WWE currently.

Ad

Trending

The Nigerian Giant's imposing physical presence would fill the gap of a powerhouse, providing muscle power to The Judgment Day. He could help Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh protect their respective championships in their matches. Omos' addition could be a game-changer for the heel faction, allowing The Judgment Day to assert its dominance.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

This potential angle could also help WWE use the 33-year-old on television regularly, as fans have been clamoring to see The Nigerian Giant back on the company's programming. Whatever is discussed above is currently speculation, as there is currently no update on Omos' status.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor to add more members to The Judgment Day?

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Finn Balor has taken over The Judgment Day in Liv Morgan's absence. He has been pulling the strings for the faction lately and had a key role in bringing Roxanne Perez to the group. Fans have been wondering whether Balor could bring some more members to the stable.

Ad

There were rumors of male members being added to the faction sometime ago. Now that Morgan is gone, Finn Balor has all the leverage to do what he wants to. However, the chances of the group adding more members at this point seem relatively low.

The Judgment Day is currently enriched with everything it needs. The faction has once again risen to power as its members hold different titles. Apart from an enforcer figure, it doesn't look like WWE is considering adding any more members to the heel group at this point.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for the faction on RAW in the coming weeks and whether Triple H has plans for a big surprise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!