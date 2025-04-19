Finn Balor to be betrayed by his real-life best friend at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential heartbreak

Finn Balor steps into a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania this weekend. The former Universal Champion seems to be the biggest underdog in the match.
Balor has his Judgment Day teammate Dominik Mysterio in the match with him, but while there is a belief that they could help one another, there could be a betrayal plan in place.
JD McDonagh was recently spotted in Las Vegas ahead of the show and was seen with Judgment Day stars Liv Morgan, Carlito, and Dominik Mysterio. Balor hasn't been spotted with the other members of the group as of yet, which could be a hint for later tonight.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Balor was the one who took WWE RAW off back in January and forced Dominik to team with McDonagh, which then led to his injury. While he could be mad at Mysterio for it, technically, it is Balor's fault.
There could be a plan in The Judgment Day to help Mysterio win the Championship and finally kick out Balor, who is the only remaining original member of the group.
There have been teases that the other stars in the group are not behind Balor, and it could finally be time for him to leave, and his long-time friend JD McDonagh could be the one who delivers the blow.
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have been best friends for decades
Finn Balor and McDonagh are both from Ireland and have been running in the same circles for decades. The two men are best friends in real life and have noted how lucky they have been to work together in recent years and even win the Tag Team Championships on RAW.
Friends rarely remain together in WWE, since betrayal and heartbreak are the usual outcomes, and McDonagh being spotted ahead of WrestleMania could be a tease that he's back for revenge.