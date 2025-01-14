Finn Balor to bid goodbye to RAW, 4 Judgment Day members to be kicked out? - 5 directions for the Irishman after disappointing WWE loss

WWE Superstar Finn Balor had yet another match against his arch-rival, Damian Priest, on this week’s episode of RAW. Despite taking control of the bout early on, The Prince failed to overcome his former tag team partner and lost the street fight match.

Here are five possible directions for the inaugural Universal Champion following the major loss.

#5. Finn Balor could quit RAW

Finn Balor is a great heel with the most dominant faction on RAW. However, he has constantly been falling short of getting great wins. Following another disappointing loss against Damian Priest, The Prince could bid goodbye to the red brand.

Although Balor could certainly move away from the Monday Night Show for some time, WWE may not want to keep him away for too long. Balor could return at the 2025 Royal Rumble and set up a new feud for himself.

#4. Disbanding everyone from The Judgment Day except Liv Morgan

The Judgment Day’s influence and power on the red brand’s roster has been dwindling for quite some time. Once commanding several WWE championships, the faction doesn’t have any gold in its possession after Liv Morgan lost the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley last week.

This fall could provoke Finn Balor to kick out all the members he thinks aren’t contributing anything to the team. Thus, he could almost disband the faction completely by kicking everyone out except Liv Morgan. This would give rise to a mixed tag team that can stand on equal footing against The Terror Twins instead of the usual pairing of Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

#3. Finn Balor could move to SmackDown

Several wrestlers have switched brands as soon as the new calendar year started, due to the transfer window. This includes former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax who claimed that she would be winning the Royal Rumble and dethroning Rhea Ripley soon. Thus, Finn Balor could also be shifted to SmackDown for new opportunities.

It isn’t clear if the ladder match between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble will be the final chapter in their feud. However, if KO loses, the Undisputed WWE Champion will need a new challenger. The Prince can easily fill this spot and aim to win another world title.

#2. The Prince could turn babyface once again

Balor is at the center of the disbalance of power in The Judgment Day. The inaugural Universal Champion tried to become the group’s leader while hiding under the guise of family and equality. He has also constantly been insulting Dominik Mysterio and almost exclusively hangs out with JD McDonagh, creating separation within the faction.

Liv Morgan didn’t give in to Balor’s act of superiority and constantly taunted him. She also stopped talking to him ahead of Christmas. Thus, there is a chance that The Prince could get booted from The Judgment Day. WWE could use this development to make Balor reflect on his actions and turn him babyface again.

#1. The Demon King could be back

Finn Balor could be very frustrated because of the continuous losses he has been experiencing, especially in singles matches. The street fight provided the heel with an added advantage over Damian Priest and yet he couldn’t capitalize on it, despite Judgment Day members aiding him way before The War Raiders arrived.

This could force Finn Balor to bring back the gimmick which helped him become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, The Demon King.

The company could send Balor away for a few weeks and bring him back at the Royal Rumble as The Demon King. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Finn Balor.

