Finn Balor to bring decade-old gimmick to WWE? Potential RAW teaser explored and more

Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face another significant challenge as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions as they will defend their titles against DIY in the next episode of Monday Night RAW. This match was disclosed during a backstage segment featuring The Judgment Day members, where Rhea Ripley informed Balor and Priest regarding their next title defense.

However, after this, The Eradicator started questioning The Judgment Day members, which was seemingly enjoyed by Finn Balor. This resulted in Ripley being frustrated and asking Balor to be present on the ringside for Dominik Mysterio, along with JD McDonagh, for his match against The Miz. Moreover, Mami also instructed Finn to show his vicious side, which she had not witnessed for a long time.

The reference to the vicious side of Finn Balor led to the potential belief that the 42-year-old star might be bringing back his Prince Devitt persona to revisit his vicious side in the Stamford-based promotion. For those unaware, Prince Devitt's persona was the ruthless side of Balor which was shown by him during his run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

So if Finn brings his ruthless side into the Stamford-based company again, he might revisit Prince Devitt's persona, but this time in WWE. It will be interesting to witness how things will unfold in The Judgment Day after the backstage segment on RAW.

When was Finn Balor the Iron Man of the traditional Men's Royal Rumble Match?

Since making his arrival in the Stamford-based company, Finn Balor has participated in multiple traditional Men's Royal Rumble Matches. He has also been advertised for this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which heightens the chances of his participation in the over-the-top-rope battle again.

However, from all these participations, the 2018 traditional Royal Rumble Match surely marks one of the most remarkable performances from the veteran. In that match, Balor participated as the second entrant but was somehow able to survive for 57 minutes, where he was eventually eliminated by John Cena.

This long survival of Finn Balor also tagged him as the Iron Man of the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The match was won by Shinsuke Nakamura, but the performance of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion surely impressed fans a lot.

It will be interesting to witness what happens at this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, and if Balor enters once again, will he be able to deliver another Iron Man performance in the match? Fans need to stay tuned to find out.

