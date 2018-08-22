WWE News: Finn Balor comments on Brock Lesnar potentially leaving the WWE

Balor spoke about a host of topics and also weighed in his thoughts on Brock Lesnar potentially leaving the WWE in order to jump ship to the UFC

Prior to his impressive win over Constable Corbin at this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor spoke with James Delow on the Gorilla Position Podcast.

During his conversation, Balor spoke about a host of topics and also weighed in his thoughts on Brock Lesnar potentially leaving the WWE in order to jump ship to the UFC.

At this year's SummerSlam PPV, Balor brought back The Demon for the first time in almost one year and immediately made a huge impact with an impressive win over Constable Corbin, who has been feuding with Balor for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Lesnar lost his WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as well, when he was finally dethroned by Roman Reigns after enjoying a reign of 504 days.

While interacting with Gorilla Position Podcast, Balor had nothing but high praises for former Universal Champion Lesnar, as the former also claimed that he'd love to get into the ring with 'The Beast Incarnate' at some point down the line.

Balor noted that Lesnar is a huge attraction and has been a huge draw since day one and every time 'The Beast' walks out to the arena there is an absolutely different vibe to everything, as well. (H/T: Uproxx)

“Once he walks out, man, it’s just a totally different vibe, right? Everyone’s like, “Oh no, what’s gonna happen? We don’t know what’s gonna happen. And I love it, I love watching Brock. I’d love to get in the ring with Brock. He is an attraction, and he’s been an attraction from day one. How long’s he been in the company? Like probably fifteen years, more maybe, right? People kind of forget that, they’re like “Oh, he comes and goes,” and they talk all this crap, but Brock’s the real deal. He was New Japan champion, you know? People forget that, you know he’s been doing it here for years, NCAA — he’s the real deal, man. And UFC, duh, how did I forget that one?"

In addition, Balor also added that he hopes that Lesnar sticks around WWE for a while now and claims everything to be an inside info.

“I hope so. I hope so. You never know. You know everyone said he’s out the door after WrestleMania, everyone said last SummerSlam he was going. This SummerSlam he’s going. People just make up stories in their head because it sells newspapers or clickbait or whatever crap. They just like to talk to hear themselves talk or make themselves feel like they have an opinion, but we’re all just guessing. Because it’s all media hype. Nobody knows until it actually happens. I don’t think they even know.”

On this week's episode of Raw, Balor finally received his much-awaited Universal Title rematch, however, now having failed to capture his second World Title, it'll now be very interesting to note what the WWE Creative Team has in store for Balor next.

