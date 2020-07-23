Finn Balor confirmed for a big match on NXT next week

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, it was confirmed that Finn Balor would face Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis in a huge triple-threat match. The winner of this match will qualify for a Ladder Match at NXT Takeover: XXX to crown the new North American Champion on the Black and Gold brand.

This tournament will see triple-threat qualifier matches unfold ever week until next month. NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed the tournament after Keith Lee announced that he has decided to relinquish his North American Championship.

The first match of this tournament took place tonight which saw Bronson Reed pick a big win over top NXT Superstars, Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong. This match was brutal and witnessed several great spots throughout its duration. Finally, it was Reed who prevailed and will now compete in the Ladder Match for the NXT North American Championship at Takeover next month.

Finn Balor and his current run in WWE

Finn Balor's last feud on NXT was with Damian Priest. The latter cost him two matches, and Balor sought his revenge at NXT Takeover: In Your House. Following that, he wasn't active on the brand as his father battled against COVID-19. Last month, Balor confirmed that his father is doing well now.

Finn Balor's appearance on next week's NXT was confirmed after WWE rolled out an intense promo from the Superstar. In the video, Balor is seen making his intentions about the North American Championship clear. He said that he had waited long enough and he finally has a clear target in NXT now.

F❌❌❌ NXT

•T O N I G H T • pic.twitter.com/gZdY5wxN1u — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) June 24, 2020

Finn Balor's next opponents -- Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher -- also picked impressive victories in their respective matches tonight. The expectations from next week's qualifying match is quite high, and all the three Superstars are expected to lock horns in a highly entertaining match.

It is clear that WWE have now started to look at the possibility of including Finn Balor in the title picture. He has been great ever since his return to NXT but his feuds were never really for the gold, barring that one match against Johnny Gargano and Keith Lee. But things could change for Finn Balor sooner than you expect.