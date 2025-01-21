Finn Balor to cost The Judgment Day major match after being replaced by 27-year-old star? Potential swerve explored

Finn Balor suffered a major setback a few weeks ago as he lost the Street Fight match against Damian Priest. Following his embarrassing loss, The Prince disappeared into the shadows and was nowhere to be seen on RAW this week. However, the former Universal Champion could make a shocking return next week and cost The Judgment Day a major match.

The Judgment Day is set to square off against The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, Dominik Mysterio found Finn Balor's absence an opportunity to capitalize. As a result, he cunningly decided to take his stablemate's spot and team up with JD McDonagh next week on RAW. However, this may not sit well with The Prince.

Just as The Judgment Day might be close to seizing the victory and capturing the tag team titles next week, the former Universal Champion could emerge from behind to surprise everybody.

In a shocking turn of events, the 43-year-old might launch a ferocious attack on Dominik Mysterio, leaving the WWE Universe stunned in disbelief.

Such an angle would result in the match ending in a no contest, allowing The War Raiders to retain their titles. There is a strong possibility of it happening, given the recent events. Balor has frequently criticized Mysterio for his failures, hinting at a potential rift between the two. Upon learning about Mysterio replacing him, the veteran may feel betrayed by his own faction.

If this scenario unfolds it might trigger a feud between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW moving forward.

Finn Balor to embark on a singles path on RAW?

Finn Balor's current run with The Judgment Day has been quite lackluster and his career has been on a downhill. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for him to embark on a solo run. The hopes could soon come to fruition if The Prince decides to detach himself from the shadows of The Judgment Day.

Balor is reported to receive a sustainable push this year that might shift his trajectory in WWE. Therefore, a singles run could significantly benefit the former Universal Champion in pursuing high-profile feuds that could work as the springboard in his rise to the main event scene.

The Stamford-based promotion can even restore the credibility that he has lost in the past few months, re-establishing him as a top-tier talent. Moreover, the 43-year-old can also carve his path to the World Heavyweight Championship, with the potential to capture the title by the end of the year.

With a singles run, Finn Balor can get involved in dream rivalries and matches with stars like CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Gunther, etc. A dedicated push as a solo competitor could finally bring these anticipated feuds to life. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for The Judgment Day member.

