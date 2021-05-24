Update on Finn Balor's WWE main-roster future

WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor is hoping to return to RAW or SmackDown one day.

Balor performed in NXT from September 2014 to July 2016 before moving to WWE’s main roster. He returned to NXT in October 2019 after spending the majority of his three-year main-roster run on RAW.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Balor made it clear that he sees his long-term future on RAW and SmackDown:

“Absolutely, absolutely,” he said. “I grew up as a wrestling fan watching WWE, and that’s essentially where I want to be performing. I feel like in my last run there I wasn’t doing myself justice and needed to change something. The change was NXT and I needed to figure out who I was again, and I managed to do that to some level, and I am definitely hopeful that a return to RAW or SmackDown will happen in the future.”

Over the last year, Finn Balor has mostly been involved in NXT Championship storylines. He is currently preparing to challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship on this week’s episode of NXT.

Finn Balor’s accomplishments on RAW and SmackDown

Finn Balor's Universal Championship reign abruptly ended

One month after debuting on RAW, Finn Balor defeated Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 to win the newly introduced Universal Championship. The Irishman suffered a serious shoulder during the match, meaning he had to relinquish the title after just one day.

Balor’s only other title reigns on WWE’s main roster came in 2019 when he won the Intercontinental Championship twice from Bobby Lashley.

Finn Balor's last WWE main-roster match ended with a defeat against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in August 2019 at SummerSlam.

Please credit Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.