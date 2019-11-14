Finn Balor gets a new opponent for NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Arunava Ghoshal 14 Nov 2019, 08:46 IST

Finn Balor

Former NXT Champion Finn Balor made his return to the Black-and-Gold brand last month and since then, his main target has been Johnny Gargano. They locked horns on multiple occasions over the last few weeks and one such altercation resulted in Gargano getting injured. WWE eventually confirmed the severity of the injury, putting the match between Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: WarGames up in the air.

On tonight's edition of NXT, Finn Balor was confronted by The King of Bros which led to an all-out brawl between the two later on the show. It is now official that Matt Riddle will replace Johnny Gargano and face Finn Balor at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view.

Due to this update, the men's WarGame match also gets altered. Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee were aided by Dominik Dijakovic against The Undisputed Era during tonight's NXT and it appeared that the 4-on-4 WarGames was set. But with The Original Bro pulling out of the team of Tommaso Ciampa to face Finn Balor, the former NXT Champion needs to find someone else who will stand up against Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

