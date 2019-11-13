Finn Balor gives update on possible Bullet Club reunion in WWE

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Nov 2019, 23:29 IST SHARE

Finn Balor moved back to NXT in October 2019

Finn Balor has teased a possible alliance with former Bullet Club members AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on multiple occasions on WWE programming in recent years.

Speaking to Corey Graves on this week’s After The Bell podcast, the Irishman revealed that he is still close friends with his former on-screen allies, but he doubted whether it would be “cool” for them to reunite or whether fans would be left underwhelmed if they joined forces in WWE.

“Everyone talks about the Bullet Club reunion but, off camera, we’re still boys, you know? Whether it happens on-screen or not, I don’t know. It’s one of those things that almost nearly happens and then doesn’t. Is that cooler or is it the case of when we give it to them [fans], it’s ‘Uh, that was it?’”

The former Universal Champion, who recently returned to NXT after spending over three years on RAW and SmackDown, also hinted that he would prefer to create a new legacy for himself as a singles Superstar on the black and gold brand.

“I’ve been in WWE for five years, so that Bullet Club stuff, for me, is six, seven years ago. Trying to go back in time that far is… I’d rather come up with something new, create something new, create something that people can talk about fresh, leave another legacy, another chapter in my career, and hopefully that’s what we can do in NXT.”

Finn Balor’s offer from The O.C.

Before Finn Balor’s defeat against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2019, AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, now known as The O.C. (The Original Club), offered the Irishman their assistance if he needed them.

Balor did not take the trio up on their offer and decided to rejoin NXT in his first post-SummerSlam appearance in October 2019.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!