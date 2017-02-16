Finn Balor Injury update: The Demon King advertised for European tour in May

When will the Demon King return?

What’s the story?

According to a report in PWInsider, Finn Balor has been officially advertised for the May European tour for RAW shows. The former NXT champion has been out since the fall of 2016 with a shoulder injury and fans have been awaiting his return forever. It now appears that he is all set to make a comeback after the WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know…

During last year’s SummerSlam, Balor was crowned as the very first WWE Universal champion after he beat Seth Rollins. However, following a powerbomb from Seth in the course of the match, his shoulder was dislocated. He has been out of the ring ever since.

The heart of the matter

For several months now, the date of Balor’s return to the ring has been speculated. Contradicting reports have suggested that he was actually scheduled to appear in the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Sadly, that was not to be as doctors did not clear him.

A report from Cageside Seats last week suggested that he will appear in Orlando for WrestleMania 33 in some capacity. Although it is unlikely that he will be given a match, Balor could go on to make a random appearance like Matt Hardy and John Cena have done, which would allow for him to still have an impact on the event.

Many fans are desperate to see The Demon King return and they could brace themselves as good news is forthcoming. Now that he has officially been advertised for the European tour in May, it is a certainty that he will return within the next two-three months.

What’s next?

Balor could make some sort of appearance at the Show of the Shows in April. However, it appears, for a full-fledged return to the ring, he will have to wait a little longer. There are a number of exciting match-ups waiting for him on his return.

Sportskeeda’s take

It has been frustrating for the Finn Balor fans to see so much uncertainty surrounding their favourite Superstar. But now that the WWE has officially advertised him in the upcoming tour, fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

It looks like the WWE is in no hurry to rush Balor back just for WrestleMania and have plans for him. As fans of professional wrestling, we couldn’t be more excited.

