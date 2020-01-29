Finn Balor involved in physical confrontation with WWE Superstar after Worlds Collide event [Video]

WWE debuted the Worlds Collide event during this year's Royal Rumble weekend which saw Superstars from NXT and NXT UK battle each other for brand supremacy. The main event was Imperium vs Undisputed Era, and other matches included Toni Storm vs Rhea Rhipley and Moustache Mountain vs DIY.

Another match was Finn Balor vs Ilja Dragunov which saw the former and first-ever Universal Champion taking on one of NXT UK's top prospects and triumphing in a great match. But it seems that Balor wasn't done at Worlds Collide as he also tried to attack his future TakeOver opponent Johnny Gargano backstage.

As you can see in the above video, Tyler Bate and other NXT stars intervened in the attack which made Balor particularly angry.

As it has now been revealed, Balor carried that anger to the parking lot and violently attacked NXT UK star and Bate's ally, Trent Seven, whilst he was giving an interview about his thoughts on Worlds Collide.

While sharing his thoughts on WWE #WorldsCollide, @trentseven is hit by a surprise attack from @FinnBalor in the parking lot! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5Yjox9BAPN — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2020

It seems Balor's new heel turn is in full swing and the WWE Superstar is busy making as many enemies as he possibly could.

This isn't the first 'backstage' altercation that has happened this week with Brock Lesnar confronting Matt Riddle before the Royal Rumble. However, whilst this one is definitely part of a storyline, the Lesnar-Riddle altercation doesn't seem to be!

