Finn Balor issues a warning to the NXT roster at TakeOver: WarGames

Tonight's NXT TakeOver: WarGames is a rare special event from the black and gold brand, where only one championship is on the line. Normally, multiple title matches occur on any given TakeOver, so this one has certainly gone against the grain.

NXT Champion Finn Balor made an appearance in a video package on the show. The Prince shared a warning to the entire NXT roster that this Wednesday, NXT will be all about him once again.

"When the sirens stop, and the cages raises, we get back to what matters most."



This Wednesday, all 👀 go BACK on The Prin❌e! #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/tbxiNC2jOR — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020

Finn Balor set to return to NXT this Wednesday

NXT having WarGames was probably a blessing for Balor. It has given him time to heal up from the broken jaw he suffered at the hands of Kyle O'Reilly at the last TakeOver event a couple of months ago.

Balor's message tonight was short and sweet.

"To everyone watching tonight. Everyone on the network. Everyone following online. And everyone in the locker room. Enjoy your WarGames tonight. Enjoy the craziness. Enjoy the big risks. Enjoy the spectacle, but remember one thing. When the sirens stopped. And the cage raises. We get back to what matters most, the time for team sports is over. This Wednesday, all eyes go back on the Prince."

Will all eyes truly go back on the Prince this Wednesday night? Or will the rumored return of Karrion Kross put a dampener on the champ's plans? Triple H stated last week in an interview with FOX that Kross was due back "tick tock, any second."

Will that second be this Wednesday? Only time will tell. One thing we are sure of is that Balor vs. Kross is a match that all eyes will be on when it happens, most likely in early 2021.

