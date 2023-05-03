Finn Balor should be kicked out of The Judgment Day in favor of newly drafted WWE Superstar 

Finn Balor has been seen as the leader of The Judgment Day over the past few months, but the stable made it clear when Edge was kicked out that there was no hierarchy and that everyone was equal

This fact alone could be the reason why Finn Balor's time in The Judgment Day is numbered. On Monday Night RAW, a familiar face was drafted to the main roster for the first time, and he could now be the man to replace Balor in the group.

JD McDonagh, who was once known as Jordan Devlin, has been connected to Finn Balor for much of his career and was even trained by the fellow Irishman. The two men have faced off in the past, and Devlin has shown that he has what it takes on the main roster but could benefit from the support of The Judgment Day.

Devlin is almost a decade younger than Balor, which means that he has a bright future ahead of him on the main roster, whilst The Demon King could be looking to retire in the coming years.

Will Finn Balor be replaced by a fellow Irishman in The Judgment Day?

Damian Priest and Balor are the oldest members of the group, with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio still in their 20s and seemingly learning from their fellow Judgment Day members.

The Judgment Day talked about recruiting new faces to the group following WrestleMania, so even if McDonagh isn't a replacement for Balor, it's easy to see him being added to the group and under Balor's wing once again.

The recent draft has allowed The Judgment Day to remain together on the RAW brand, but there could be some changes heading into SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Balor replaced in The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes