Finn Balor may have just found a new Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has been against adding new members to The Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio had proposed the idea when JD McDonagh had to take a break due to an injury.

Interestingly, The Prince may have now found a new member for the heel crew himself. He may soon recruit Roxanne Perez to the faction.

Finn Balor was seen speaking to Roxanne Perez

Finn Balor usually minds his own business or hangs out with his teammates at the clubhouse of The Judgment Day. However, this week on WWE RAW, he was caught on camera speaking to Roxanne Perez. The duo was in the background, and thus, their conversation wasn’t audible.

JD McDonagh recently returned from his injury hiatus. However, The Judgment Day finds itself one member short once again, with Liv Morgan taking a break from WWE to focus on a Hollywood movie shoot.

Since The Prodigy is in the women’s division, she won’t be a direct threat to Balor’s singles championship prospects, unlike Damian Priest and Penta. Thus, there is a chance that he could be speaking to Perez about joining the faction in Morgan’s absence.

But why would Finn Balor suddenly agree to adding more members to The Judgment Day?

The Judgment Day has just one primary goal: to win all the gold and be the most dominant faction on Monday Night RAW. However, for a long time, the faction didn’t have any championship belt, especially after Liv Morgan lost the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh and Finn Balor lost the World Tag Team Championship to The War Raiders.

However, ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the Women’s Tag Team Champions. After a title loss to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, The Judgment Day duo regained the gold on RAW after The Show of Shows, becoming four-time champs and making history.

With The Miracle Kid gone for a foreseeable period, there is a chance that Raquel Rodriguez may be asked to relinquish the Women’s Tag Team Championship. While Finn Balor mostly has a self-centered approach, he does want the faction to be at the top. Thus, recruiting a new member from the women’s division could help the heel crew keep the gold.

Additionally, if Rodriguez gives up the title, Dominik Mysterio would be the only champion in the faction. This would further dilute Balor’s authority, especially since ''Dirty'' Dom won the Intercontinental Championship by pinning him at WrestleMania 41.

But why Roxanne Perez?

This week on WWE RAW, Roxanne Perez faced IYO SKY in a singles match. While the Women’s World Championship wasn't on the line, The Prodigy still gave her all against the champion. The final moments of the match saw her dodge a Moonsault from SKY. She countered it with a quick head-scissor DDT.

She followed it with several successive moves but couldn’t get the chance to land her finisher and chose to use a jackknife pin on the champ. However, SKY reversed it, and both wrestlers followed with a series of pinfall reversals, with the Japanese superstar winning eventually.

This shows that Roxanne Perez can go toe-to-toe with the reigning Women’s World Champion with ease. Thus, she could prove to be a great asset for The Judgment Day, capable enough to defend the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Big Mami Cool. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far. It will be interesting to see if Perez ends up joining the heel faction.

