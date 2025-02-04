Finn Balor to replace Dominik Mysterio with former WWE Champion in Judgment Day on RAW? Potential reunion explored 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio could soon face the wrath of Finn Balor. Dirty Dom had notably replaced The Prince in a tag team championship match against The War Raiders ahead of the Royal Rumble. This greatly infuriated Balor, and now, there is a chance that he could replace Dom with AJ Styles.

Finn Balor was seen fuming at Dominik Mysterio in a backstage segment this week. The former Universal Champion noted that just two weeks of his absence sent everything into chaos because Dom chose to call the shots. The Prince was also mad about the 27-year-old getting JD McDonagh injured. He even said that Dom needs to be taken care of by a babysitter.

Expand Tweet

Trending

To de-escalate the situation, Liv Morgan told Balor that Dom had to replace Balor in the match since Adam Pearce would have given the spot away to someone else. She also highlighted that her “Daddy Dom” got her and The Prince a qualifying match for the Women's and Men's Elimination Chamber matches, respectively.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Although Finn Balor seemed pacified, there is a chance that he would not tolerate Mysterio in The Judgment Day anymore. Moreover, he could bring AJ Styles, who is reportedly moving to WWE RAW, to replace the former two-time NXT North American Champion.

Expand Tweet

This would be a moment of reunion between The Prince and The Phenomenal One. Notably, AJ was a member of the renowned Bullet Club faction founded by Balor in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This would give the former Universal Champion more influence in the heel faction. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Dominik Mysterio could help Liv Morgan become a champion again

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been aiming at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Naomi and Bianca Belair, for quite some weeks. The Judgment Day duo even secured a victory against the champs last week on RAW with the help of Dominik Mysterio.

The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez will soon get a title match. If Dirty Dom can help them again, Liv Morgan could soon hold another title with Rodriguez.

This could set The Judgment Day back on the path of success, as it would help further repair the relationship between Morgan and Dom. Additionally, the championship would welcome some much-needed hope in the heel faction to rise back on top. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback