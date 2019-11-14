Finn Balor reveals when he plans to stop wrestling

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 22:04 IST SHARE

Finn Balor is a former Universal Champion

Finn Balor has been one of the most prominent Superstars on WWE television ever since he made his NXT debut in October 2014.

Five years on, the Irishman recently ended his short-lived spell on SmackDown by returning to NXT, where he has become a heel for the first time since his pre-WWE days.

Speaking to Corey Graves on this week’s After The Bell podcast, the 38-year-old said he learned a lot during his time on RAW and SmackDown, and he plans to wrestle for around eight more years.

“Looking back now, I learned more than anything in those three years on RAW and SmackDown, so I wouldn’t necessarily change anything, but I’ve learned a lot from it and I can take that forward. I’ve still got another, I believe, eight years left in me, so not a lot of people have been fortunate enough to have done what I’ve done so fast.”

What’s next for Finn Balor?

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano was set to be one of the featured matches on the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames card, but Gargano has been forced to pull out of the event due to a neck injury.

As a result, Balor will now face Matt Riddle in a one-on-one match in Chicago, Illinois instead.

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!