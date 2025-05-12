Finn Balor’s Roxanne Perez plan: Reasons why Liv Morgan must act

The Judgment Day could be at its breaking point, with Finn Balor potentially recruiting former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Women’s Tag Team Champion, Liv Morgan, must act quickly, as her position within the faction could be in peril. This is amid the tensions between Balor and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

With Morgan balancing her WWE run and Hollywood dreams as of late, preventing Perez's inclusion in the group could determine its future direction. To that end, here are some of the reasons why Morgan needs to worry and thwart Balor’s plan.

#4. Roxanne Perez could replace Liv Morgan as Raquel Rodriguez’s tag team partner

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champs Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. (Image credits: wwe.com)

Liv Morgan holds the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez, making her a significant asset to The Judgment Day. However, after Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez were spotted together backstage, a change in the dynamic within the group has been threatened.

With Morgan’s Hollywood obligations creating expected absences, Balor could position Perez as Rodriguez’s new tag partner and eventually sideline her. This scenario will certainly diminish Morgan’s influence within the stable, not to mention weaken her legacy as champion.

#3. Dominik Mysterio might form a romantic on-screen relationship with Roxanne Perez

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio has these complex loyalties within The Judgment Day, adding pressure to Liv Morgan’s position within the group. This is especially true now that Finn Balor could potentially add Roxanne Perez to the team.

Fans are well aware that Morgan’s onscreen relationship with Dirty Dom has been one of the main narratives of the group, but Perez’s rising star power and youth might sway his attention. This could result in another onscreen relationship involving Dom and Perez. If such an angle happens, Perez would not only put Morgan’s emotional leverage in shambles but also weaken her standing within the stable.

#2. Roxanne Perez could represent The Judgment Day and challenge for the world title before Morgan

The latest addition to The Judgment Day? (Image credits: wwe.com)

If Roxanne Perez joins The Judgment Day through Finn Balor, she could potentially outshine Liv Morgan within the group and take the lead in challenging for the Women’s World title.

Finn Balor could prioritize his new recruit for a title shot, overshadowing Morgan’s contributions and achievements. This would effectively elevate Perez within the team, diminishing the other half of the tag team champs’ relevance.

#1. Perez’s addition threatens Morgan’s position, as Finn Balor could blame her for not being present

As mentioned, Liv Morgan is, as of late, fulfilling her Hollywood obligation in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and could be out of action for a few weeks. This makes her quite vulnerable within The Judgment Day, especially if Finn Balor adds Roxanne Perez while she is not around.

This could allow the stable to put the blame on her for any setbacks they might encounter while she was away, not to mention question her loyalty and commitment to the faction. If Perez gets added, this will threaten Morgan’s status, and her absence could be grounds for her getting booted from the group.

