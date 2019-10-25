Opinion: Finn Balor's shocking heel turn was much needed and sets up multiple angles

Moments before Finn Balor turned heel and shocked the WWE Universe

At the end of last night’s NXT episode, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor came out to confront the Undisputed Era. However, there was a major swerve as Balor turned heel and attacked Gargano, leaving Ciampa to be destroyed by the Era while he focused on Gargano. Not only was this a much-needed heel turn for Balor, but it also gives WWE two options to go with.

First, Balor needed a change in direction and character. Following his return from injury after winning the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016, Balor hasn’t done much on the main roster. He floundered in the mid-card as the smiling guy who can do extraordinary things, aside from short pushes, such as his Universal Championship match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Balor turning heel, even if it isn’t on the main roster, is a nice and fresh change for him.

Balor’s heel tun also gives WWE two options as to how they can explain his actions. The first option, which is the least likely of the two, is that Balor can say that The Fiend “twisted” Balor’s mind.

This is the least likely of the two since the heel turn happened in NXT and not on the main roster, but it would be the cooler of the two routes. As we have seen in recent weeks, Seth Rollins has been acting more heelish and it all has to do with him dealing with The Fiend. If WWE goes this route, it could also elevate The Fiend, as they can say that anyone that feuds with him are never the same after they are done with him.

The other story WWE can tell is that of jealousy. When he was originally in NXT, Finn Balor was often referred to as the face of NXT and the heart and soul of the brand. After he left NXT for the main roster, who took that role after Balor? Johnny Gargano. Who did Balor kick and focus his attack on last night? Johnny Gargano. He didn’t help the Undisputed Era at all in their beatdown of Ciampa, he just focused on Gargano.

It seems like the WWE is heading towards a Tommaso Ciampa vs Adam Cole feud, as well as a Finn Balor vs Johnny Gargano feud. If that is the case, then I see them using the jealousy angle. Either way, a fresh, heel Finn Balor is going to be interesting and fun to see.