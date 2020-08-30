Finn Balor sends a bold message to three WWE Superstars 

Last week on WWE NXT, it was confirmed that Karrion Kross suffered a serious injury during his title match against Keith Lee. As a result, he was forced to relinquish his NXT Championship. Soon after that, WWE confirmed a huge 4-man 60-min Iron Man Match for next week, which will see Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole lock horns for the vacated title.

Ahead of the huge match scheduled for Tuesday, Finn Balor fired a warning at all the three contenders who will also compete for the title. The WWE NXT Superstar is confident that he will become the new NXT Champion next week, and he believes that the story will come to its full circle with his win. Here's what Finn Balor had to say ahead of the much-anticipated match:

"Life comes full circle in this business. And while some fall on prey, The Price rises to the occasion. All the pieces are set, the four cornerstones of NXT. I am going to enjoy that one hour proving that I am not a cornerstone. I am the centerpiece. And next Tuesday, everyone from the marketing department to the TV Network to the trolls on the Internet, everyone will get what they want. Finn Balor -- the NXT Champion."

Adam Cole hits back at Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa

While Finn Balor seems confident about winning the upcoming title match, former NXT Champion Adam Cole believes that he has the opportunity to make history once again. Hence, the leader of the Undisputed Era is determined to pick a huge win and reclaim his gold on NXT next week.

"I've the chance once again to make history. Because the Mount Rushmore of NXT - Gargano, Ciampa, Balor, and Cole -- we are in a four-way match. A sixty-minute Iron Man Match to determine the new NXT Champion. And now that I've moved on past one Pat McAfee, I can now focus on what is really important and that is getting back my NXT Championship because while I held the NXT Championship for the record-breaking 400+ days, I was called a lot of things. Well, one of those things was being called the Iron Man of NXT. So, a match like this is right up my alley. Because it's one thing to be an NXT Champion one time and it's a whole other ball game to hold it twice. That's exactly what Adam Cole is going to do and that is Undisputed."

Johnny Gargano also talked about narrowly escaping a career-threatening injury last week and is now looking forward to the opportunity to win the NXT Championship. Unlike the other challengers, Tommaso Ciampa didn't send a message to the rest of Superstars who will be competing in the title match next week. But he made his return last week and has his eyes set on his beloved 'Goldie,' as he looks forward to beating Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Adam Cole for the title.