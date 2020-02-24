Finn Balor shares artwork of himself and top Bullet Club member

WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor recently took to Twitter to post an artwork of himself and current Bullet Club leader Jay White. Both of them are shown to be wearing Bullet Club clothing.

Before Balor came to WWE, he wrestled as Prince Devitt in NJPW. During his tenure with the top Japanese pro-wrestling promotion, Balor was a multi-time champion having held the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight title on three occasions as well as being a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

Apart from that, he is widely known for being the one to create the widely popular and villainous stable - The Bullet Club as well as being its first leader. After he left Bullet Club and NJPW for WWE in 2014, the Club has gone through a lot of changes with fellow WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and AJ Styles having held the reins.

Current AEW star Kenny Omega was also its leader while he was in NJPW but now the Bullet Club is helmed by Kiwi wrestler Jay White. The Switchblade has had his fair share of accomplishments in quite a short time as he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi at The New Beginning in Osaka to become IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

While White is raging war against other factions in New Japan, Balor has undergone a change of attitude since returning to NXT where he is displaying heelish antics akin to his Real Rock N' Rolla persona while he was the Bullet Club leader.