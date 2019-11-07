Finn Balor shoots hard on NXT roster, says talents are pampered complainers

Finn Balor is the first main roster star to make the permanent transition to NXT, and Balor had a memorable night this week, closing the NXT on USA Network show by aligning himself with AJ Styles and The O.C.

Balor's transition to the NXT roster following this year's WWE draft has been met with mostly positive reactions from wrestling fans, however, there has been slight criticism that Balor moving to the NXT roster means he will be working less but making the same amount of money.

Balor recently appeared on the State of Combat podcast, during which he addressed the current NXT locker room and said he believes the talents have it much easier than he did in the early days of his pro wrestling career.

"It’s a joke how easy they have it. They get paid to train? You kidding me? I slept in a sleeping bag for four months. Got my a** beat in gyms in England for six years. I went to Japan and got my a** beat in the dojo for three years before I even got in any way a relevant match on TV in Japan.

"I didn’t make any money for the first seven years of my career. Do you think I was getting paid to train? Getting physiotherapists, chiropractors, masseuses? These guys are pampered, man. They don’t know how lucky they have it. And some of them are complaining, ‘My back is sore.’ ‘Aw man, my knee is sore.’

"I heard a good one last week, people taking shows off because they got a cold, ‘Aw, I don’t feel well.’ Or I don’t want to go to training today because I got a house show on Saturday night. I’m like, ‘What are you guys talking about? It’s time to work. You’re not at the top.'” [h/t to 411Mania.com for the transcription].

While it remains unconfirmed, speculation is that Balor will be facing Johnny Gargano at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: WarGames event taking place the night before WWE Survivor Series this year.

