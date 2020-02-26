Finn Balor spotted with top AEW Star (Photo)

F inn Balor/ AEW Dynamite Stage.

All Elite Wrestling and WWE are currently embroiled in a battle for rating supremacy, aptly dubbed as the Wednesday Night Wars. While both the companies are trying to one-up each other every week, the talents involved from either end of the spectrum have maintained their friendships despite the competition.

Finn Balor recently caught up with PAC, FKA Neville, and the former WWE Universal Champion posted a photo of their reunion on social media with a predictably epic caption.

PAC and Balor have known each other since their days of working in NJPW, where they also had an exceptional singles match. They were both signed by the WWE and faced each other on many occasions in Vince McMahon's company.

While Balor continues to be a part of the WWE as a major Superstar in NXT, PAC chose to move on from the company. As you may know, PAC walked out of WWE after a contract dispute in 2018 and joined AEW as one of the first signees of the promotion in 2019.

PAC is currently scheduled to take on Kenny Omega in a 30-minute Ironman match at the next AEW Dynamite episode. On the other hand, Balor is widely expected to go after Adam Cole's NXT Championship, and we will know his next move on the upcoming episode of NXT.

AEW's PAC and NXT's Balor are both top-tier talents of their respective companies and it's heartening to see that the so-called war isn't preventing them from expressing their strong bond on social media.