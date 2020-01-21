Finn Balor teases his involvement in the Royal Rumble

Balor rejoined NXT when it moved to the USA network.

The 2020 Royal Rumble is less than a week away and many people are guessing which surprise stars might show up the in the battle royale. Finn Balor teased his possible involvement in the match with a tweet responding to Curt Hawkins saying "Se3 y0u Sunday."

Back to basics

Balor made his greatest impact in the WWE when he was the face of the NXT brand. He did move on to the main roster and became the first-ever Universal Championship. His reign, however, only lasted for one day as he was injured in the match to decide the Champion.

Ever since that moment, the Demon King has failed to recapture that level of success in the WWE. He was rejuvenated with a return to NXT in the fall as the brand shifted from airing on the WWE Network to airing on the USA Network.

With Balor away from both RAW and SmackDown, some fans have missed his presence on the main roster shows. Even fellow WWE performers have missed Balor, like Curt Hawkins who responded to a tweet of Balor's today.

When you come at Finn, you better not miss pic.twitter.com/I7aVyUCQxJ — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2020

Hawkins responded to that statement with the words "But I do miss you, bud." Responding to the former RAW Tag Team Champion, the Demon King responded in kind with the following:

Se3 y0u Sunday — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2020

To savvy viewers, it can be seen that Balor replaced the second "e" in "See" with a 3 and the "o" in "you" with a 0, alluding to the fact that he might show up at the Royal Rumble and potentially enter at #30.

Back so soon?

NXT usually has a few representatives in the Rumble match including the likes of Johnny Gargano, Adam Cole, Aleister Black, Pete Dunne and Andrade over the last few years. Will he represent the yellow and black brand this year? Or is he just teasing hopeful fans with some sly posts? We'll have to wait until the actual match, and possibly #30, to find out if he was serious or just toying with fans.

